Elderly man dies in collision in southwest Manitoba: RCMP

One person is dead following a collision in western Manitoba, say Mounties.

Neepawa RCMP responded to a vehicle fire at around 7:40 a.m. Saturday in the RM of Minto-Odanah, about 214 km northwest of Winnipeg, according to a news release Monday.

RCMP believe the vehicle was driving on Road 106 West when it went into the ditch and caught fire.

A local fire department extinguished the fire, and an elderly man was found deceased inside the vehicle, according to RCMP.

Officers are still working to confirm his identity.

Neepawa RCMP along with a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

