Police watchdog investigates death of man arrested for intoxication on Peguis First Nation

The provincial police watchdog is investigating the death of a man after he was arrested for intoxication on Manitoba's largest First Nation last week.

First Nation safety officers arrested a man found intoxicated on a road in Peguis First Nation around 12:30 a.m. last Wednesday, a Monday news release from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said. The community is about 160 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The man was put into a cell at the Fisher Branch RCMP detachment, where he said he needed medical attention shortly after 2 a.m., according to the watchdog agency.

The IIU said the man was assessed by emergency medical personnel before he was taken to a Gimli hospital and transferred to Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre, where he was later declared dead.

Mounties notified the police watchdog about the man's death last Friday, according to the watchdog agency. A request for a civilian monitor has been made by the agency to the Manitoba Police Commission since the incident involves a death.

The man's identity, age or cause of death were not revealed by the police watchdog, which said further information about the death could not be released due to an ongoing investigation.

