Man dies after shooting in Grand Rapids, Manitoba RCMP say
Police responded to a shooting outside a home in Grand Rapids, Man., around 4 p.m. Monday. A 32-year-old man was taken to a nearby nursing station, where he later died.
Grand Rapids is almost 400 kilometres north of Winnipeg.
RCMP continue to investigate.
More to come.