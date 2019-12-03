Skip to Main Content
Man dies after shooting in Grand Rapids, Manitoba RCMP say
Police responded to a shooting outside a home in Grand Rapids, Man., around 4 p.m. Monday. A 32-year-old man was taken to a nearby nursing station, where he later died.

A 32-year-old man died after a shooting in Grand Rapids, Man., RCMP say. (CBC News)

A man has died after a shooting in Grand Rapids, Man., RCMP say.

Police responded to a shooting outside a home in the community around 4 p.m. Monday.

A 32-year-old man was taken to a nearby nursing station, where he later died.

Grand Rapids is almost 400 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

RCMP continue to investigate.

More to come.

