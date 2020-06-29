Man, 62, dies in motorcycle crash near Marquette

Stonewall RCMP say a 62-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a ditch Saturday night in the Interlake.

The man from Winnipeg was travelling north on Highway 248 when he appeared to lose control of the bike after 7 p.m. as he was turning onto a curve, about two kilometres south of Marquette. He landed in the ditch and rolled.

Police say the man, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead upon their arrival.

RCMP are investigating further with a forensic collision reconstructionist.

