Man dies in police custody after officers shock him with Taser

A man died Saturday night after police used a stun gun on him near Winnipeg's Chinatown.

Paramedics requested police assistance when attending to a medical call in the area of Alexander Avenue and Fountain Street at around 10:30 p.m.

The man threatened police officers and was subdued with a shock from a Taser stun gun when officers took him into custody near Logan Avenue and Princess Street, police said Monday.

During a news conference, Const. Rob Carver said the man was "behaving aggressively" and the Taser was used to bring him "under control."

He was taken into custody briefly but then experienced a medical emergency, police say.

Medical attention was provided and he was taken to hospital, where he died.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is investigating.