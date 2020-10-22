Police ID man found dead in Winnipeg's West End

A man found dead in Winnipeg's West End has been identified as 20-year-old Dennis Tougas Beardy.

Police were called around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday about an injured man in a residence in the 600 block of Ellice Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Beardy dead.

Police released information on his identity on Thursday.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information for investigators is asked to call the Homicide Unit 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).