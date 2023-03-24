Winnipeg man, 78, may have died from cold after wandering from stuck vehicle: RCMP

A 78-year-old Winnipeg man found dead near a vehicle on a rural road in southern Manitoba Thursday may have frozen to death after getting stuck in the snow, RCMP say.

A cause of death hasn't been determined yet, but there are indications the man died after wandering away from his stuck vehicle, Mounties said in a Friday news release.

Morris RCMP responded to the scene after getting a report around 8:15 a.m. of a body found near a vehicle stuck in the snow on Provincial Road 246 near Road 13N, in the rural municipality of Montcalm, the release said.

Overnight lows in the area were reported in the –12 C range Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Mounties from Morris and the chief medical examiner's office are investigating.

