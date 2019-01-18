22-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder in Virden stabbing: Manitoba RCMP

A 27-year-old man is dead and a 22-year-old charged with murder after an altercation between the two in Virden, Man., on Tuesday, RCMP say.

Police were called to a home in the Queen Street West area of Virden, 70 kilometres west of Brandon, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday with a report of a stabbing.

Both men were transported to hospital with serious injuries. The 22-year-old was initially charged with aggravated assault and uttering threats.

A day later, the 27-year-old man, from Canupawakpa Dakota First Nation — 25 kilometres south of Virden — died as result of his injuries. The 22-year-old was then charged with second-degree murder.

Police are still investigating the incident. The suspect remains in custody.