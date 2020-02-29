Man dead, semi driver arrested after highway crash near Elm Creek: Manitoba RCMP

A 34-year-old from Haywood, Man., is dead and a semi driver has been arrested following a Friday morning highway collision in southern Manitoba, RCMP say.

RCMP from Carman responded at 6 a.m. to a collision between a semi and a pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 13 in Elm Creek, a community 65 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

The 34-year-old man driving the pickup truck was travelling east on Highway 2 when he crashed into the semi, which was in the intersection and turning on to Highway 2, police believe.

The 34-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 29-year-old man driving the semi was arrested for criminal negligence causing death and is still in custody.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision, RCMP said, but their investigation continues.