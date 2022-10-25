Man found dead under U-Haul truck in East Elmwood: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was found dead underneath a U-Haul truck in East Elmwood on Monday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to a report of an injured man lying underneath a U-Haul truck shortly before 10 a.m. Monday, a news release said Tuesday.

The truck was parked on Clyde Road, near the Talbot Avenue and Panet Road intersection.

WFPS determined that the man was dead and Winnipeg police cordoned off the area as the service's homicide unit began their investigation.

The homicide unit is now investigating after a man was found dead underneath a U-Haul truck in East Elmwood. (Randall Mckenzie/CBC)

The deceased has been identified as Lionel Sherwin Colombe, 35.

Police ask that anyone with home surveillance in the area check whether they have information that could assist investigators.

