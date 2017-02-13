Quad crash kills B.C. man north of Winnipeg

A B.C. man in his late 50s has died after the quad he was driving down an ATV trail crashed near a farm north of Winnipeg on Tuesday, RCMP said.

A spokesperson from STARS air ambulance service confirmed their emergency crew was dispatched to an area about 1.6 kilometres west of Clandeboye, Man., at 8:59 p.m. Tuesday evening to respond to reports of an injured man.

Clandeboye is a farming community about 42 kilometres north of Winnipeg in the rural municipality of St. Andrews.

When the helicopter arrived, they found the 59-year-old man had been seriously hurt while operating an all-terrain vehicle on a trail, Chad Saxon said in an email.

The man was pronounced dead at the crash site, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

A STARS helicopter leaves the scene of the fatal quad rollover on Taylor Road. (Snapchat)

Police said three drivers were riding three separate off-road vehicles when the man lost control on Taylor Road and was thrown from his vehicle during a rollover. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

An autopsy has been scheduled.