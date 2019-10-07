Skip to Main Content
Man found dead in front lawn on Pritchard Avenue
Police found a dead man in a front yard on Pritchard Avenue and officers are investigating it as a homicide — the 30th killing in Winnipeg this year.

Police have blocked off Pritchard Avenue on Monday morning after they found a man lying dead in a yard. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Police responded to calls about a man lying in the yard of a home on Pritchard Avenue between McKenzie and McGregor streets at 9:25 a.m. Monday, a news release says.

Police had the street blocked off for most of Monday. Parts of Manitoba Avenue were also taped off.

They believe the man was in his 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

