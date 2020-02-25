Skip to Main Content
Snowmobiler, 20, dies in crash near Elphinstone, Man.
A man is dead and another is still in recovering hospital, as a result of a serious snowmobile crash near Elphinstone, Man., a community nearly 240 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg. 

3rd serious crash RCMP have responded to in the past week; 2 involved fatalities

A man is dead, while another recovers in hospital, after a serious snowmobile crash near Elphinstone, Man.

According to RCMP in the Rural Municipality of Yellowhead, the two-snowmobile crash happened on the side of Highway 45 near Road 126 W around 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 20.

The snowmobilers were travelling next to each other in a field, but crashed after going over a steep bank, police say, adding that the investigation continues.

A 44-year-old man from Strathclair, Man. and a 20-year-old man from the RM of Yellowhead were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The 20-year-old died from his injuries some time Monday, according to police.

RCMP have responded to three serious snowmobile collisions in the past week, two involving fatalities, they say.

