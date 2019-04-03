Skip to Main Content
Man charged with death of Ricardo Hibi released from prison two months prior
Video

Man charged with death of Ricardo Hibi released from prison two months prior

The people who loved Ricardo Hibi want to know why the suspect in the his death was a free man at the time of the killing.
The people who loved Ricardo Hibi want to know why the suspect in the his death was a free man at the time of the killing. 2:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|