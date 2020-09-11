Man charged with string of Winnipeg sex assault offences involving children dating back to 1995

A 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a range of alleged sexual assault and child pornography offences Winnipeg police say occurred in the city over the course of two decades.

Alan Oloya Samson was arrested and charged with 25 offences on Thursday, including sexual assault, sexual interference, making child pornography, possessing child pornography and invitation to sexual touching.

Police interviewed five survivors, forming the basis of the charges. Another three have been identified through the course of the investigation.

The incidents involving Samson, who lives in Winnipeg, happened between 1995 and 2015 at a residence in the city, police allege.

The Winnipeg police child abuse unit began investigating Samson on Aug. 10, after two reports involving him were made to authorities outside Manitoba.

Police continue to interview potential survivors and are encouraging anyone else with information that could help investigators to call 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Samson remains in custody.

