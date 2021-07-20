Man charged with uttering threats after comments targeting women and Winnipeg police

Police have arrested a Winnipeg man they say posted comments online that expressed contempt toward women and threatened to kill one individual.

Justin Peter Bodnarchuk, 39, was arrested on Monday following numerous reports of threatening social media posts, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a Tuesday news release.

The posts expressed contempt toward women and feminists, as well as toward Winnipeg police, the release said.

One post also included a threat to kill a specific person, police said.

Bodnarchuk was charged with three counts of uttering threats to kill or cause bodily harm.

He was detained in custody.