Winnipeg man charged with sexual assault of teen boy

A 33-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy, Winnipeg police say.

Police received a report of the assault on the evening of March 8, according to a Thursday news release.

The teen had left a bus stop in the Inkster Gardens area when he was approached by an unknown man. The man started an inappropriate conversation with the teen and fondled him repeatedly before leaving, police say.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service's sex crimes unit investigated and identified a suspect, who was arrested in Inkster Gardens on Monday.

The 33-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and four counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order. He has been detained in custody.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the sex crimes unit at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).