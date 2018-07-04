Pretending to be a cop earned a Winnipeg man some time inside police headquarters — specifically the holding cells.

The suspect, 38, was arrested for personating a peace officer and for various Highway Traffic Act offences.

The arrest stemmed from an incident on June 24, when a woman, 51, driving in the area of Eric Street and Beliveau Road in the city's St. Vital area, was pulled over by a car with flashing red lights.

The dashboard light was coming from a Ford Crown Victoria — a common vehicle once used by Winnipeg police but not anymore.

A man got out and approached the woman's car, flashed a small badge and indicated that he was a law enforcement officer, according to Winnipeg police spokeswoman Const. Tammy Skrabek.

After a brief conversation, the man left.

Skrabek said the man talked about the woman's manner of driving "and gave her more of a lecture rather than ask personal questions."

The woman wrote down the vehicle description and licence plate information and contacted police to check the man's story.

The vehicle was found to be unregistered, but officers were able to identify the driver, Skrabek said.

Suspect arrested

He was was located on Tuesday and taken into custody. He was later released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Skrabek is urging anyone else who might have been stopped or approached by the man to contact the police service's Major Crimes Unit at 986-6219.

"The concern is, has he done this before? To whom? And was there anything that was particularly not law-abiding that occurred during those instances?" she said, adding the man has no criminal record.

Skrabek said the woman who contacted police did exactly the right thing, and suggested anyone who questions the legitimacy of an officer can request to see an ID card and write down the number.

As for the materials the man had — uniform and red light — it's easy to find those items for sale online, she said, adding police in the past have made arrests of other people for the same crime.