Man faces slew of charges after allegedly kidnapping woman, stealing truck at gunpoint

A 31-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping a woman, stealing a man's truck at gunpoint and driving erratically, RCMP said.

Around 8:10 p.m. on Friday, Mounties in Amaranth, Man. — which is 138 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg — got a call from a woman reporting a dangerous driver on Highway 16 near Highway 50, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The caller said she was driving west when she noticed an eastbound vehicle swerving as it came toward her. The woman said she pulled her vehicle onto the shoulder to avoid the other vehicle, but was forced into the ditch when the driver didn't stop, RCMP said.

The suspect then drove to a residence along Highway 16, exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at the homeowner as he approached him. RCMP said the suspect then stole the man's truck and took off in it, but soon drove it into a ditch and got stuck. The driver and the passenger then fled on foot.

Amaranth RCMP and police dog services went to the scene and tracked down the driver and passenger, who were both arrested. After further investigation, it was determined the female passenger was a victim of assault and kidnapping, and was known to the driver, RCMP said.

The driver of the vehicle was charged with kidnapping, robbery with a firearm, breaking and entering, forcible confinement, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft and mischief. He was also charged with two counts each of assault and uttering threats.

The man was remanded into custody. RCMP continue to investigate.