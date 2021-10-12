Man charged with impaired driving in crash that claimed life of Selkirk woman, 87

Police have charged a man with impaired driving causing death in connection with a collision on a Manitoba highway that claimed the life of another driver.

The Selkirk woman, 87, was driving north on Provincial Road 206 on Monday and stopped at the intersection with Highway 44 in the Rural Municipality of St. Clements.

As the woman proceeded through the intersection, a pickup truck heading east on Highway 44 crashed into her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup driver, 62, of Beausejour was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He was later released with a court appearance set for Dec. 17.

