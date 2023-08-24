66-year-old man charged in April hit and run on Highway 59

A 66-year-old man has been charged following a fatal hit and run on Highway 59 earlier this year.

The collision killed a 75-year-old man from Scanterbury, Man., about 66 kilometres north of Winnipeg, on April 20. He was walking north on the shoulder when a car hit him from behind.

On April 21, Police seized a vehicle they believed to be involved in the crash. They previously said that based on debris found at the scene, they believed the vehicle involved was a burgundy Ford Fusion, with a model year between 2007 and 2012.

On Aug. 14, RCMP charged a 66-year-old from Powerview-Pine Falls, Man. with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and failure to stop after an accident causing death, according to a Thursday release.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8 in Selkirk.

Selkirk RCMP are investigating.

