Man, 32, charged in connection with 42 Winnipeg break-ins

A 32-year-old man is facing more than 100 charges related to a string of break-ins.

Most of the break-ins happened in downtown Winnipeg between Dec. 20, 2019 and Feb. 29, 2020, police said in a news release.

In almost all the incidents, the victims were home sleeping. Police said that several times, the man was scared off by residents while he was inside their home.

Police said the man would steal debit and credit cards and use the tap feature at stores to buy things.

On March 24, detectives from the Winnipeg Police Service major crimes unit arrested the man and charged him with 39 counts of breaking into and entering a dwelling house, 50 counts of fraud under $5,000 and 12 counts of failing to comply with conditions.

The man is also facing one count each of assaulting a peace officer, disarming a peace officer, resisting arrest and possessing goods obtained by crime.

He was detained in police custody.