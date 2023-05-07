Man, 27, charged with attempted murder after 2 shot in Flin Flon: Manitoba RCMP

A 27-year-old man from Flin Flon has been charged with attempted murder after two people were shot in the city on Thursday night, Manitoba RCMP say.

An injured 23-year-old woman from Flin Flon was found by officers responding to a report of a shooting on Ross Street made shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, RCMP previously said.

She had life-threatening wounds and was airlifted about 630 kilometres southwest of Flin Flon to Winnipeg. She remains in hospital, according to a Sunday news release.

Mounties later learned of a second victim involved in the shooting. A 28-year-old man also remains in hospital with serious injuries, the release said.

RCMP arrested a 27-year-old man from Flin Flon on Saturday, and charged him with attempted murder and several firearms-related offences on Sunday, according to the release. The man is currently in police custody and will appear in court in the future.

Mounties previously said they do not believe the shooting was random, but the investigation continues.

