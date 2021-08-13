Skip to Main Content
Man seriously assaulted at The Forks Thursday evening

A man was rushed to hospital Thursday evening after being seriously assaulted at The Forks in Winnipeg. 

Another man in police custody

Several police cars were at The Forks Thursday evening just before 7 p.m. due to an assault. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Police say they were called at about 6:40 p.m. 

The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition but has since improved. 

Police say they responded to the assault at 6:40 p.m. Thursday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Another man is in police custody. 

As of 9:45 p.m., police were still at The Forks investigating the incident. 

Police were still on scene looking into the incident just before 10 p.m. Thursday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

 

