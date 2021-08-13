Man seriously assaulted at The Forks Thursday evening

A man was rushed to hospital Thursday evening after being seriously assaulted at The Forks in Winnipeg.

Police say they were called at about 6:40 p.m.

The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition but has since improved.

Police say they responded to the assault at 6:40 p.m. Thursday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Another man is in police custody.

As of 9:45 p.m., police were still at The Forks investigating the incident.