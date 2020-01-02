Skip to Main Content
Assault outside Winnipeg nightclub sends man to hospital with stab wound
Manitoba

Assault outside Winnipeg nightclub sends man to hospital with stab wound

A man in his 20s was in unstable condition when he attended a Winnipeg hospital with a stab wound early New Year's Day following an assault outside a bar on Main Street.

Winnipeg police said a man in his 20s attended hospital in unstable condition

CBC News ·
Post-New Year's Eve party gear and police tape surround a Winnipeg nightclub on Main Street on January 1, 2020. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

A man who was in unstable condition when he checked in to a Winnipeg hospital with a stab wound early New Year's Day has since been upgraded to stable, police say.

At approximately 3:24 a.m., the Winnipeg Police Service was notified that a man in his 20s had attended a Winnipeg hospital with the injury, according to a news release.

Officers responded and determined that the man had been assaulted while outside of a bar in the 400 block of Main Street.

Police did not name the nightclub.

The Major Crimes Unit continues investigating.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|