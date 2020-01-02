Assault outside Winnipeg nightclub sends man to hospital with stab wound
A man in his 20s was in unstable condition when he attended a Winnipeg hospital with a stab wound early New Year's Day following an assault outside a bar on Main Street.
A man who was in unstable condition when he checked in to a Winnipeg hospital with a stab wound early New Year's Day has since been upgraded to stable, police say.
At approximately 3:24 a.m., the Winnipeg Police Service was notified that a man in his 20s had attended a Winnipeg hospital with the injury, according to a news release.
Officers responded and determined that the man had been assaulted while outside of a bar in the 400 block of Main Street.
Police did not name the nightclub.
The Major Crimes Unit continues investigating.
