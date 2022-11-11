Man in hospital after home invasion, assault in Thompson

One man is in hospital after a serious assault in northern Manitoba, and police say they are still looking for two people they believe were involved.

RCMP responded to a call about a home invasion on Hudson Bay in Thompson just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found an injured 29-year-old man who had been assaulted with a weapon. He was taken to a local hospital.

Mounties believe that three men, two of whom were known to the residents of the home, broke in and assaulted the 29-year-old. The three attackers fled the scene in a white SUV, police say.

On Thursday, a 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, and RCMP issued an arrest warrant for Steven Moorehead, 24.

RCMP are still looking to identify the third person, described as being in his mid-20s and tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a baseball cap and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

More from CBC Manitoba: