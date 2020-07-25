Man taken to hospital after being assaulted in West End, police say

A man was taken to hospital after being assaulted on Ellice Avenue Saturday morning, police say.

Officers responded to the scene between Sherbrook and Victor streets around 8 a.m., said Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Rob Carver.

Police were later searching the surrounding area, with one officer seen carrying a rifle and walking across the grounds of the University of Winnipeg campus near Portage Avenue.

A cruiser car was stationed on the north side of Portage Avenue, partially blocking access to Spence Street. Police later cleared out of the area.

After 9:20 a.m., police tweeted that traffic was blocked on Ellice Avenue between McGee and Maryland streets, and on Maryland Street between Ellice and Sargent avenues as officers investigated an assault.

An area outside a 7-Eleven was still cordoned off with police tape after 11 a.m.

Later Saturday morning, no information was yet available on the condition of the victim or how many suspects police are searching for, Carver said.