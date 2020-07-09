Man in critical condition after early morning assault

A man is in critical condition after being assaulted in Winnipeg's South Point Douglas neighbourhood early Thursday morning, police say.

Officers went to Higgins Avenue just east of Main Street around 4 a.m. and found the man unconscious and severely injured, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release Thursday morning.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains, the release said.

The police service's major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.