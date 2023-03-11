Good Samaritan intervenes after unprovoked attack on woman, Winnipeg police say

A Good Samaritan intervened to stop an unprovoked assault on a woman Friday night, Winnipeg police say.

Officers responded to a report of a woman being assaulted at the intersection of Main Street and James Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday, according to a Saturday news release.

Police found a 47-year-old woman who had suffered injuries from an assault. She was examined by paramedics and medically cleared.

The police investigation found she had been approached by a man who launched an unprovoked attack on the woman, which led to her falling to the ground and hitting her head on the concrete.

The attacker continued to assault her after she fell, but a passerby intervened and the man fled before officers arrived, police said.

A 39-year-old suspect was later arrested and charged with assault.

More from CBC Manitoba: