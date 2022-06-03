Winnipeg police track down fugitive homicide suspect in Toronto

Winnipeg police travelled outside their jurisdiction to make an arrest in connection with a homicide last month.

According to a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service, officers flew to Toronto on Thursday where they arrested and charged 53-year-old Neigel Ryan Noel with three different offences in the murder of Scott Matthew Catcheway, 39, in Winnipeg.

Investigators sought the public's assistance in locating the accused following a dispute and serious assault inside a residence on Young Street, between Ellice and Sargent avenues, on May 4.

Catcheway's body was found near the residence. Police said he and the accused knew each other at the time of the homicide.

Noel has been charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, the release says.

He is in police custody.

The Toronto and Peel Regional police services assisted in locating the accused.