2 suspects wanted in connection with Thompson homicide now in police custody: RCMP

A man and a teenage boy wanted in connection with a northern Manitoba homicide late last month are now in police custody.

Ashley Clipping, 34, was arrested by Brandon police on Monday, according to an RCMP news release on Wednesday. He was facing two counts of assault causing bodily harm.

A 16-year-old suspect accused of manslaughter turned himself in to police on Wednesday, RCMP said.

Investigators believe the pair was involved in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old northern man on Aug. 30. It happened in an Ashberry Place apartment complex in Thompson, where the man was found injured. He died in hospital.

RCMP said they believed there were four males involved in an altercation with two men, and that led to the shooting.

Noah Crane, 26, from Oxford House, was previously arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

A 20-year-old from Thompson was also charged with robbery and two counts of assault causing bodily harm, RCMP said earlier this month.

