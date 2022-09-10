1 person stabbed, others threatened by armed man during downtown rush hour: Winnipeg police

A 24-year-old man is in custody after Winnipeg police say he stabbed one man and chased several other people with a weapon during rush hour downtown on Friday.

Officers responded to a report of a man threatening to stab people near Memorial Boulevard and St. Mary Avenue around 5 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service said in a Saturday news release.

Shortly after, general patrol officers found a 41-year-old man with an upper-body stab wound at Broadway and Balmoral Street.

Officers put a chest seal on the man, who was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable, the release said.

Police say before stabbing the man and running away, the 24-year-old had also threatened and chased several people in the area with a sharp-edged weapon, and had thrown an unknown object at a Winnipeg Transit bus, causing about $500 in damage.

Officers also say their investigation found the man had approached a 32-year-old woman on Young Street, between Broadway and Portage Avenue, and threatened to stab her. The woman went into her home to safety as the man allegedly threatened to kill her family, police said.

The suspect also approached a 54-year-old man at Portage Avenue and Furby Street and tried to stab him. That person was able to get away safely, police said.

Officers found the man accused in the incidents around 5:15 p.m. at Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street, and arrested him after a short chase.

Police believe the man did not know the victims, and the attacks were random and unprovoked.

The 24-year-old Winnipeg man is charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and one count each of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, mischief to property under $5,000 and possession of a weapon.

He's also charged with two counts of failing to follow the conditions of a release order.