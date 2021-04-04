Man charged in 2019 shooting near Winnipeg police headquarters

A 22-year-old man was arrested last weekend in connection with a 2019 shooting that police say sent one person to hospital and narrowly missed injuring a cadet leaving the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters.

Montreal police arrested the man on March 28 based on a warrant issued by police in Winnipeg, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Sunday.

On Friday, major crimes unit officers from Winnipeg brought him back to the city.

Police had also identified a second suspect in the shooting, but that person was later killed in "an unrelated homicide" and can't be named, the release said.

The Montreal man was charged with seven offences, including discharging a restricted or prohibited firearm with intent and assault with a weapon, the release said.

Police say the gang-related shooting happened in the early hours of Sept. 12, 2019.

Around 1 a.m., a group of people came across a man in the south lane behind Portage Avenue near Garry Street.

Shots rang out, injuring the man and hitting the nearby police headquarters — a bullet that nearly hit a cadet leaving the Smith Street building, the release said.

The 25-year-old Winnipeg man then showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.

He was charged at the time with several firearm-related offences after it was discovered he had hidden a gun near the scene before getting medical help, the release said.