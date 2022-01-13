Man arrested for 2nd-degree murder after standoff with Winnipeg police

A man accused of second-degree murder was arrested Wednesday evening after a more than four-hour standoff in the William Whyte area of Winnipeg.

James Houle, 32, was identified as a suspect in connection to a homicide on New Years Eve that occurred at a home on Alexander Avenue, between Stanley Street and Ellen Street, according to a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service.

The victim of the homicide has been identified as Robert Randall Anderson, a 43-year-old man from Winnipeg.

Investigators believe Houle went to the home to confront Anderson, and the pair got into a fight where Anderson was shot and killed.

At about 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, officers with the homicide unit as well as the tactical unit went to a home on Manitoba Avenue where Houle was reported to be.

The accused refused to come out, and the situation quickly escalated into a standoff, the release says.

The standoff lasted over four hours. Eventually, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Police spent several hours trying to de-escalate the situation and eventually, Houle surrendered at 6:30 p.m.

Houle has been charged with second-degree murder and was detained in custody.