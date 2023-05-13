Woman rescued, suspect charged after random kidnapping near The Pas

A 34-year-old man is facing charges after RCMP say he randomly abducted a woman earlier in the day and took her to a cabin.

Shortly before noon on Saturday, Mounties received a report of a 24-year-old woman who was kidnapped by a man unknown to her on Highway 10 near The Pas, a news release says. The town is located about 520 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Police roadblocks were quickly set up in the region in association with Saskatchewan RCMP, since the provincial border is near the location of the abduction, the release says.

Investigators found the name of the suspected kidnapper and learned that he may have been driving a grey Honda Civic. They were also able to determine a possible location of where he may have taken the kidnapped woman, RCMP say.

Officers visited a cabin in Red Deer River shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, about 135 kilometres south of The Pas, which was associated with the suspected kidnapper. Mounties say they found a grey Honda Civic at the cabin and spotted the abducted woman inside at the window.

The woman was safely taken from the cabin by Mounties, who also arrested a 34-year-old man there.

The man now faces several charges including kidnapping, RCMP say. His name will be released once those charges are formally laid.

RCMP believe the kidnapping was random and say the woman is receiving necessary support following the incident.

More from CBC Manitoba: