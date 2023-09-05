Man arrested by Winnipeg police dies after medical crisis, investigation underway: IIU

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who died while in the custody of Winnipeg police.

The police responded to a report of a man who was allegedly walking into traffic near Main Street and Alexander Avenue on Saturday before noon, the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba said in a news release on Tuesday.

Officers handcuffed the man and then called for paramedics, as they believed he was experiencing a medical emergency, according to the release.

"While in the ambulance, the affected person's condition deteriorated and he was transported to Health Sciences Centre in critical condition," the investigative unit said. They did not specify the man's age or medical condition.

Police notified the IIU about the man's death on Monday, according to the release.

The watchdog is investigating because the medical incident occurred while the man was in police custody.

Anyone with information or video footage that may help is asked to contact the investigative unit toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.

More from CBC Manitoba: