Machete-wielding man arrested after threatening people, damaging furniture at West End bar

A 26-year-old man is facing weapons charges after police say he threatened to assault people with a machete at a West End bar on Thursday.

Officers responded at 4:13 p.m. to a location on Maryland Street near Wellington Avenue, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

The man swung the machete in the direction of two people at the bar, and hit a chair, a table and a flat screen TV in the process, the release said.

Police said the man then went to a residence on Victor Street between Wellington and Sargent avenues. When officers arrived, the man was belligerent, extremely agitated and unco-operative with police, the release said.

No one was injured.

The man was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He also had an outstanding warrant for failing to comply with a probation order, the release said.

The man is being held at the provincial remand centre.