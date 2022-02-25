Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed 88-year-old woman in downtown Winnipeg

The driver of a five-ton moving truck that ran over and killed an 88-year-old woman last summer in downtown Winnipeg — and then drove away from the scene — has been arrested.

A 39-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing a charge of driving carelessly causing death, police said in a news release on Friday.

The woman, who family identified to CBC News as Joan Shelton, was run over not far from her apartment as she tried to cross Broadway at Smith Street on her way to the Millennium Library on the morning of Aug. 6, 2021.

The truck, which was turning onto Broadway from Smith, cut across the curb where Shelton was standing, police said.

The truck continued down Broadway without stopping and turned north onto Main Street.

Witnesses stayed by Shelton's side until an ambulance arrived. She was taken to Health Sciences Centre and died on Aug. 9.

During the following months, the police service's traffic division continued investigating to find the truck and identity of the driver.

The man was arrested Thursday. Police did not release his name.