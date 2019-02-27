Man threatens to shoot people on Manitoba highway, attacks semi

A man standing in the middle of a Manitoba highway threatening to shoot people was arrested by RCMP in Grand Rapids, Man., on Saturday.

Police were called around 9 a.m. about a man acting erratically on Highway 6 about 70 kilometres north of Grand Rapids.

At one point, the man started punching and banging his head against the window of a semi-trailer truck while threatening the driver, RCMP said in a news release.

Witnesses told police they didn't see a gun but the man became increasingly violent and other semi drivers used their vehicles to block the highway until police arrived.

When police arrived, they tried to calm the man, who was agitated and refused to obey police commands to get off the highway.

Eventually, the 44-year-old Brandon man was taken into custody without injury.

Police then found a vehicle along the highway about a kilometre north of where the man was arrested, with footprints going from the vehicle towards the woods.

A woman walked out of the woods towards the vehicle. Police searched her and found methamphetamine. The 42-year-old, who is also from Brandon, was arrested.

Officers also found a knife and some illicit pills inside the vehicle.

Police say the pair had been travelling together.

The man was charged with several offences, including weapons and drug charges. Charges against the woman are pending, RCMP said.