Man threatens to shoot people on Manitoba highway, attacks semi
Grand Rapids RCMP say Brandon man was travelling with a woman, had meth in vehicle
A man standing in the middle of a Manitoba highway threatening to shoot people was arrested by RCMP in Grand Rapids, Man., on Saturday.
Police were called around 9 a.m. about a man acting erratically on Highway 6 about 70 kilometres north of Grand Rapids.
At one point, the man started punching and banging his head against the window of a semi-trailer truck while threatening the driver, RCMP said in a news release.
Witnesses told police they didn't see a gun but the man became increasingly violent and other semi drivers used their vehicles to block the highway until police arrived.
When police arrived, they tried to calm the man, who was agitated and refused to obey police commands to get off the highway.
Eventually, the 44-year-old Brandon man was taken into custody without injury.
Police then found a vehicle along the highway about a kilometre north of where the man was arrested, with footprints going from the vehicle towards the woods.
A woman walked out of the woods towards the vehicle. Police searched her and found methamphetamine. The 42-year-old, who is also from Brandon, was arrested.
Officers also found a knife and some illicit pills inside the vehicle.
Police say the pair had been travelling together.
The man was charged with several offences, including weapons and drug charges. Charges against the woman are pending, RCMP said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.