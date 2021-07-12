Man charged with arson after Saturday's Tyndall Park house fire

Winnipeg police have arrested a man for arson in connection with Saturday's early-morning house fire in the Tyndall Park neighbourhood.

The 24-year-old man has been charged with four counts of arson, police said in a Monday news release.

Nik Lynam, his brother and his brother's girlfriend were all asleep when the sound of their fire alarm woke them up just after 5 a.m. Lynam said their first reaction was there was an issue with the batteries in the smoke detector.

"My brother ended up getting up to check," said Lynam, 26. "And that's when he noticed very quickly that there was already a pretty big fire in our living room and started screaming and yelling to get out of the house."

Lynam said it was a blur after that, but all three escaped the townhome unharmed.

Once outside, Lynam said a neighbour who was out walking his dog informed them that he'd seen someone try to set a car on fire on their block.

"He was already on the phone with a 911 operator, calling that in, and he saw us running out, so he came over to talk to us," said Lynam, adding that was the moment he realized the fire wasn't an accident and that they were the victim of arson.

Police estimate the July 10 fire caused over $100,000 in damages. Lynam says he is under the belief that they 'lost virtually everything.' (Submitted by Nik Lynam)

Police said the losses from the fire are estimated to exceed $100,000.

"I am under the belief that we have lost virtually everything," said Lynam. "If anything is salvageable, it will be a nice surprise."

Firefighters told Lynam that the upstairs of their home might be salvageable, but Lynam said they haven't had a chance to return and see. The three had only recently moved in and were in the process of setting up tenant insurance.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Lynam on Saturday. As of Monday, it has surpassed its goal of $10,000 and raised $13,653.

Lynam said the response has been both overwhelming and incredible. People both inside and outside of Winnipeg have been reaching out with offers of new furniture, food and clothing, he said.

"I can barely look at that GoFundMe page without crying. It's not something you really expect," said Lynam.

Firefighters told Nik Lynam the upstairs of his home might be salvageable. A GoFundMe page has raised over $13,000 so far. (Submitted by Nik Lynam)

Lynam said that a couple hours after the fire was put out, a man matching the description their neighbour gave them returned. He called the police and along with his father, tried to keep the man in the area while waiting for officers to arrive.

Police said responding general patrol officers arrested a suspect in the area.