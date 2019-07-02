Police arrest man suspected of stabbing woman before jumping under moving semi

Police have arrested a 53-year-old man suspected of stabbing a woman and stealing her vehicle before throwing his body under a moving semi-trailer truck.

Winnipeg police responded to a report that a woman was stabbed on Greenway Crescent W., north of Portage Avenue and west of Sturgeon Creek, on Saturday night.

She had upper body injuries and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

She later told police that the man drove off in her vehicle.

Witnesses later told police that the vehicle eventually veered into oncoming traffic on Portage Avenue and hit a semi-trailer truck. He then got out of the car and jumped under another moving semi — causing serious injury to his lower body.

RCMP took a suspect into custody on Portage Avenue, near the west Perimeter Highway.

He was arrested for:

Attempt to commit murder.

Aggravated assault.

Theft of a motor vehicle.

Assault with a weapon.

Possession of a weapon.

Dangerous operation of a conveyance.

Charges have yet to be laid.

The suspect is being treated in hospital and is expected to face a bail hearing this evening.

More from CBC Manitoba: