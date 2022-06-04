Second person charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of man found on Salter bridge

A 19-year-old man has been charged in the death of a man who was found injured on a sidewalk along the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge near Salter Street last month, Winnipeg police say.

Richard Dominic Anthony Contois, 31, was assaulted on May 6 and later died in hospital.

On Friday, Joseph Bruce Evans was arrested by RCMP in Norway House and returned to Winnipeg where he is in currently in custody, police said in a news release on Saturday.

Evans has been charged with second-degree murder in Contois's death.

Another suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was also arrested for the homicide on May 17, police said.

Police believe Contois and the suspects didn't know each other, and an altercation escalated to the victim being stabbed.