Man, 73, dies after he was caught in farm equipment near western Manitoba town

A 73-year-old man in western Manitoba has died after he was caught in a large piece of farming equipment.

On Monday afternoon, RCMP arrived at the scene of the farming accident east of Provincial Road 464 and south of Brookdale, Man., around 35 kilometres northeast of Brandon.

The man from the Municipality of North Cypress-Langford was pronounced dead when police arrived.

RCMP is investigating and Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health has been alerted to the fatality.

