Man, 62, dies in Winnipeg Remand Centre custody

A 62-year-old man died last week while in the custody of the Winnipeg Remand Centre, Manitoba Justice said Tuesday.

In a news release, the province reported the man, who was being held at the pre-trial detention centre, died in hospital on Friday.

His family has been notified.

The release gave few details about the man's identity, citing privacy reasons, or the circumstances of his death. The chief medical examiner's office has been notified, as required by law. The death will be reviewed by the Justice Ministry.

The provincial institution across from the courthouse in downtown Winnipeg houses people who are waiting for court decisions on their charges, or to be placed in correctional centres.