Hello, Mambo: Name chosen for Winnipeg zoo's new red panda

The red panda cub formerly known as nothing, now has a name.

Say hello to Mambo.

Last week, the Assiniboine Park Zoo set up an online poll and asked the public to vote on one of five name choices for the cub, who was born July 6, 2018.

The options included:

TJ (Tango Jr.) – in honour of his father

Mambo – a Latin dance (father is named after another popular South American dance)

Thulo – Nepali for 'big'

Zami – a river in Myanmar

Makalu – the fifth highest mountain in the world, located in the Himalayas

Mambo won by a mile, according to the Assiniboine Park Conservancy. It received 1,111 votes, while the runner-up was TJ with 677.

The names, submitted by zoo staff, all held significance either to the parents' names or cultural significance to the Himalayas, the native region for the endangered red pandas.

The mammals' numbers in their eastern Himalayan natural habitat have declined more than 50 per cent over the last three generations, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is part of a breeding program run by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Mambo's parents, Sachi and Tango, were matched through it in December 2016 and have since given birth to three cubs, including Mambo.

Their first son, Suva, and daughter Tanvi, were born in summer 2017.