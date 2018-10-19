Hello, Mambo: Name chosen for Winnipeg zoo's new red panda
The name with 2nd-most votes in online poll was TJ (Tango Junior)
The red panda cub formerly known as nothing, now has a name.
Say hello to Mambo.
Last week, the Assiniboine Park Zoo set up an online poll and asked the public to vote on one of five name choices for the cub, who was born July 6, 2018.
The options included:
- TJ (Tango Jr.) – in honour of his father
- Mambo – a Latin dance (father is named after another popular South American dance)
- Thulo – Nepali for 'big'
- Zami – a river in Myanmar
- Makalu – the fifth highest mountain in the world, located in the Himalayas
Mambo won by a mile, according to the Assiniboine Park Conservancy. It received 1,111 votes, while the runner-up was TJ with 677.
The names, submitted by zoo staff, all held significance either to the parents' names or cultural significance to the Himalayas, the native region for the endangered red pandas.
The mammals' numbers in their eastern Himalayan natural habitat have declined more than 50 per cent over the last three generations, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
The Assiniboine Park Zoo is part of a breeding program run by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
Mambo's parents, Sachi and Tango, were matched through it in December 2016 and have since given birth to three cubs, including Mambo.
Their first son, Suva, and daughter Tanvi, were born in summer 2017.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.