Want to make your own clothes, but don't have a sewing machine?

Need a sound booth to make a recording?

Or perhaps, the services of a 3D printer?

A new section of Millennium Library is offering those services and more, free of charge, for those looking to bring their ideas to life.

The ideaMILL makerspace officially opened to the public at the library Tuesday morning.

You can take a look inside by clicking on the video below.

IdeaMILL is a new "maker space" at the Millenium Library, check it out for yourself. 0:54

The facility includes a media studio with design software, two bookable sound booths, photography and videography equipment, 3D printers and a craft room with sewing machines.

The ideaMILL includes 3D printers. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

Ed Cuddy, manager of library services with the city, says his department decided to pursue the project after seeing makerspace facilities start to pop up at public libraries across North America.

"The idea is to provide tools for people to make, and opportunities for them to collaborate with staff or with other citizens on projects, develop ideas for projects, and take them beyond the idea phase and actually produce them, whether it's something that they 3D print or lay down an audio track," he said, adding that most people don't have access to the kind of technology the makerspace provides.

One of the sound recording booths available for use in the makerspace. (Justin Fraser/CBC )

"It gives them a chance to put their ideas into practice, and really gives them access to equipment. The average person doesn't have sound booth in their living room, unless their dad's a sound engineer."

City council earmarked $500,000 for the project in its 2016 capital budget. That money went toward designing the space and purchasing its equipment and tools.

Funding for the facility's sewing machines and interactive projector was provided by the Friends of the Winnipeg Library.

The space includes a craft room that has sewing machines and carpentry tools. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

Mayor Brian Bowman says he felt it was important to provide these services to encourage people to create and collaborate.

"Making this available free of charge to Winnipeggers is an important community amenity, but also creates a space for Winnipeggers to come together, to meet each other, to talk about their own ideas and to work alongside library staff in this space," he said.

Daniel Thau-Eleff says he plans to bring the kids who attend his summer day camp to use to the makerspace. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

Daniel Thau-Eleff, a local playwright who runs summer day camp for children, came to the opening to see how the new facility might benefit the kids who attend his camp.

"I'm excited about coming here with a group of kids and sort of discovering the 3D printer thing together," he said. "I think it's completely great.

Items can be created with the makerspace's 3D printers. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

The ideaMILL makerspace, which is open whenever the library is, is located on the third floor.