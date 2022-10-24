Winnipeg Public Library introduces new Makers-in-Residence program for artists

The Winnipeg Public Library is seeking applications for its first ever Makers-in-Residence program, which is intended for artists who specialize in a wide range of crafts.

The library, which has offered its Writer-in-Residence program for decades, is now looking to also connect visitors with Winnipeg-based artists who are skilled in visual arts, digital media, music and other crafts including sewing, prototyping and building.

Two residencies are available and will run at the same time, according to a Monday news release. The makers-in-residence will host weekly drop-in sessions at the Millennium library to advise and mentor other Manitoba makers.

The makers-in-residence will also conduct three workshops to showcase their crafts for the public, the library says, including a school mentorship workshop and a final collaborative art piece. The work will be showcased in person and through digital displays at the Millennium library at the end of their term.

The residencies run for 14 weeks from next December to March, with programming to take place between January and March.

For more information on the program, visit the library's website .

