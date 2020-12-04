Listen, watch, give: CBC Manitoba's annual holiday campaign helps Harvest Manitoba

CBC Manitoba is hosting live events all day Friday as part of its annual Make the Season Kind fundraising campaign in support of Harvest Manitoba. There are three ways to donate: drop off food items at Harvest Manitoba at 1085 Winnipeg Ave., call 204-982-3582 until 8 p.m. CT Friday or visit Harvest Manitoba online (select 'DONATE NOW' in the top right corner) until Sunday evening.

Every year, CBC Manitoba celebrates its annual charity drive in support of local food banks with a day full of live performances by local musicians and heartwarming stories.

Harvest Manitoba, formerly called Winnipeg Harvest, is a charitable organization committed to ensuring no one goes hungry.

Every month, the organization feeds 85,000 Manitobans, including hungry children, struggling families, adults and seniors, through over 350 agencies — food banks, soup kitchens, schools and daycares around the province.

On Friday, CBC Manitoba is devoting a full day of programming to kick off the holiday season with a little kindness.

Tune in to CBC Radio One at 89.3 FM/990 AM or via CBC Listen.

Donation update!

As of 12:50 p.m. a total of $65,149.42 has been raised. With matched funds, the total is $130,298.84.

Make the Season Kind schedule

6:30 to 8:30 a.m. Information Radio with Marcy Markusa, featuring artists Renée Lamoureux, Jason and Nadia Burnstick and Naina Jinga.

with Marcy Markusa, featuring artists Renée Lamoureux, Jason and Nadia Burnstick and Naina Jinga. Noon to 1 p.m. Radio Noon with Marjorie Dowhos and an hour of storytelling focused on food.

with Marjorie Dowhos and an hour of storytelling focused on food. 3 to 6 p.m. Up to Speed with Sam Samson, featuring artists Ingrid D. Johnson, live carollers and more.

with Sam Samson, featuring artists Ingrid D. Johnson, live carollers and more. 6 to 7 p.m. CBC Winnipeg News. Wrap up the day with Marjorie Dowhos and John Sauder. Donation lines will be open throughout the broadcast and until 8 p.m.

The programming continues Dec. 5-6 on The Weekend Morning Show with Nadia Kidwai, from 6 to 9 a.m.

Last year more than $60,000 was raised in support of Harvest Manitoba.

This year, all donations made on Friday until 8 p.m. will be matched, up to $100,000, so there is opportunity to raise $200,000.

Top 10 food needs

This year, Harvest Manitoba's top five most-needed food items are: