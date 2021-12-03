Make the Season Kind campaign kicks off in support of Harvest Manitoba

CBC Manitoba's annual charity drive in support of Harvest Manitoba kicks off Friday morning, with a full day of programming and music.

Tune in to CBC Radio One, 990 AM/89.3 FM all day, and CBC Winnipeg News at 6, for performances from local musicians and inspiring stories about Manitobans making a difference in our communities.

Last year, more than $301,000 was raised in support of the organization, which feeds close to 80,000 Manitobans every month.

As of 6:25 a.m., more than $3,900 had been raised.

Harvest Manitoba says the number of Manitobans using a food bank for the first time ever is spiking.

In November alone, they signed up nearly 500 new clients — double the number compared to last year, with many clients saying they can't afford the rising costs of food.

There are three ways you can donate this year:

Call 204-982-3581 (donation lines will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 3) Donate online at HarvestManitoba.ca/CBC from Dec. 3 to 5 Drop off food items at Harvest Manitoba, 1085 Winnipeg Avenue.

Thanks to the generous support of an anonymous donor, all donations will be matched up to $100,000.

If you're donating food, here are the top food items Harvest Manitoba needs:

Canned Fruit.

Canned Soup/Stew.

Canned Tuna.

Canned Vegetables.

Pasta.

Pasta Sauce.

Rice.

Peanut Butter.

Baby Formula/Food.

Instant Oatmeal.

For more information including the program schedule, go to www.cbc.ca/bekindmb.