Make the Season Kind campaign kicks off in support of Harvest Manitoba
Annual fundraising drive support local food banks
CBC Manitoba's annual charity drive in support of Harvest Manitoba kicks off Friday morning, with a full day of programming and music.
Tune in to CBC Radio One, 990 AM/89.3 FM all day, and CBC Winnipeg News at 6, for performances from local musicians and inspiring stories about Manitobans making a difference in our communities.
Last year, more than $301,000 was raised in support of the organization, which feeds close to 80,000 Manitobans every month.
As of 6:25 a.m., more than $3,900 had been raised.
Harvest Manitoba says the number of Manitobans using a food bank for the first time ever is spiking.
In November alone, they signed up nearly 500 new clients — double the number compared to last year, with many clients saying they can't afford the rising costs of food.
There are three ways you can donate this year:
-
Call 204-982-3581 (donation lines will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 3)
-
Donate online at HarvestManitoba.ca/CBC from Dec. 3 to 5
-
Drop off food items at Harvest Manitoba, 1085 Winnipeg Avenue.
Thanks to the generous support of an anonymous donor, all donations will be matched up to $100,000.
If you're donating food, here are the top food items Harvest Manitoba needs:
-
Canned Fruit.
-
Canned Soup/Stew.
-
Canned Tuna.
-
Canned Vegetables.
-
Pasta.
-
Pasta Sauce.
-
Rice.
-
Peanut Butter.
-
Baby Formula/Food.
-
Instant Oatmeal.
For more information including the program schedule, go to www.cbc.ca/bekindmb.