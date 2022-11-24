Make the Season Kind campaign raises support for Harvest Manitoba

To donate, you can call 1-204-982-3581 (from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.), drop off food items at Harvest Manitoba (1085 Winnipeg Avenue) or give online.

CBC Manitoba's annual charity drive in support of Harvest Manitoba is back to raise money for food banks in the province.

The Make the Season Kind campaign kicked off Friday morning, with a full day of programming and music that includes performances on CBC Manitoba's radio shows.

Last year's campaign raised more than $306,000 in support of the organization, which feeds close to 90,000 Manitobans every month.

We'll give updates here throughout the day on how much has been raised so far this year.

Harvest Manitoba says the number of Manitobans using a food bank is up 40 per cent since last year.

That's the highest year-over-year increase the organization says it has ever seen.

The number of people needing to use a food bank even though they have a job is also spiking, the organization says.

Food bank use is also up among kids, with about 15,000 now using Harvest Manitoba's services every month.

Indigenous people are also making up an increasing proportion of those using food banks in Manitoba, at more than 41 per cent, the organization says.

How to give

This year, there are three ways to donate:

Call 1-204-982-3581 (donation lines will be open from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2). Donate online. Drop off food items at Harvest Manitoba (1085 Winnipeg Avenue).

If you're donating food, here are the top 10 food items that Harvest Manitoba needs:

Canned fruit.

Canned soup/stew.

Canned tuna.

Canned vegetables.

Pasta.

Pasta sauce.

Rice.

Peanut butter.

Baby formula/food.

Instant oatmeal.

For more information, go to www.cbc.ca/bekindmb.